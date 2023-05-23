White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians (21-26) host the Chicago White Sox (19-30) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (1-1) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (2-3).
White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.04 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-3, 4.78 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease (2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
- Cease is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Cease is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.
Dylan Cease vs. Guardians
- He will face a Guardians offense that ranks 28th in the league with 350 total hits (on a .225 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .341 (30th in the league) with 29 total home runs (30th in MLB play).
- Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Cease has pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen
- The Guardians' Allen (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .282 in five games this season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In five starts, Allen has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
Logan Allen vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with 203 runs scored this season. They have a .241 batting average this campaign with 51 home runs (18th in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the White Sox in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI over 5 2/3 innings.
