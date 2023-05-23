The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .293 with a double, six home runs and three walks.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 19.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has driven in a run in 14 games this season (53.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 16 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings