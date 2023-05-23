Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .293 with a double, six home runs and three walks.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 19.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 14 games this season (53.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
