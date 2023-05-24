Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .367 with three doubles, nine home runs and three walks.
- Morel is batting .421 with five homers during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
- Morel has gotten a hit in all 12 games this year, with more than one hit five times (41.7%).
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (75.0%), and in 17.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (83.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (33.3%).
- He has scored at least one run in all 12 games this season, and multiple times in four games (33.3%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (77.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
