How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kodai Senga will take the mound for the New York Mets aiming to take down Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 10th-best in MLB play with 61 total home runs.
- Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs are seventh in the majors with a .262 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 227 (4.8 per game).
- The Cubs are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.231).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Stroman enters this game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Stroman will try to collect his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|J.P. France
|5/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ranger Suárez
|5/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Nola
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Taijuan Walker
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Tylor Megill
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Kodai Senga
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Shane McClanahan
