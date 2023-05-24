Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (21-26) will host Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (25-24) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, May 24, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets -105 moneyline odds to win. New York is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 7 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (3-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Kodai Senga - NYM (4-2, 3.77 ERA)

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 11 out of the 22 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 11-11 (50%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Over the last 10 games, the Cubs were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Mets have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

