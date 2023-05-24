Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Mets on May 24, 2023
Pete Alonso and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cubs vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Marcus Stroman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Stroman Stats
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Stroman has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.05), 27th in WHIP (1.143), and 41st in K/9 (8.2).
Stroman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|May. 19
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Twins
|May. 14
|2.2
|7
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Marcus Stroman's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .296/.341/.391 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 19
|3-for-6
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has recorded 48 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .265/.370/.403 so far this season.
- Swanson has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 21
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 17
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 42 hits with three doubles, 18 home runs, 24 walks and 43 RBI.
- He's slashed .230/.325/.541 so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 44 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .232/.310/.421 so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 19
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.