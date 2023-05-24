Christopher Morel carries a five-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (21-26) game against the New York Mets (25-24) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (3-4) against the Mets and Kodai Senga (4-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cubs vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (3-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (4-2, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will hand the ball to Stroman (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.143 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Stroman has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.

Senga has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Senga will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.