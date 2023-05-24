The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has a double, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .250.

In 58.3% of his games this season (21 of 36), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.1%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (16.7%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has an RBI in nine of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 12 of 36 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 17 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings