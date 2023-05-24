On Wednesday, Hanser Alberto (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hanser Alberto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Alberto has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (24.0%), Alberto has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (36.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .235 AVG .300 .235 OBP .353 .294 SLG .700 1 XBH 6 0 HR 3 1 RBI 11 2/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 10 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings