Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Hanser Alberto (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Alberto has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year (24.0%), Alberto has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (36.0%), including one multi-run game.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.235
|AVG
|.300
|.235
|OBP
|.353
|.294
|SLG
|.700
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|11
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th.
