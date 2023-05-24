Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ian Happ -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (28.3%).
- He has homered in 8.7% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Happ has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
