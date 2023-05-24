Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

Hoerner has had a hit in 30 of 39 games this year (76.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (35.9%).

In 39 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Hoerner has an RBI in 12 of 39 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.8%.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 18 17 (81.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings