Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Hoerner has had a hit in 30 of 39 games this year (76.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (35.9%).
- In 39 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 12 of 39 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.8%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|17 (81.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Mets will send Senga (4-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
