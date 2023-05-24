Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is hitting .283 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • Suzuki has recorded a hit in 26 of 34 games this year (76.5%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this year (14 of 34), with more than one RBI three times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.227 AVG .298
.320 OBP .377
.295 SLG .426
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 21
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Mets will send Senga (4-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
