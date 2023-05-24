The Chicago White Sox will look to Luis Robert for continued offensive production when they square off against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 52 home runs.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 207 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.399 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (2-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed one hit in eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Kopech has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Jimmy Lambert Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jimmy Lambert Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Jaime Barria

