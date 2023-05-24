On Wednesday, May 24 at 1:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (21-27) host the Chicago White Sox (20-30) at Progressive Field in the rubber match of the series. Cal Quantrill will get the call for the Guardians, while Michael Kopech will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog White Sox have +115 odds to win. Cleveland is a 1.5-run favorite (at +145 odds). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (2-4, 4.83 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the White Sox and Guardians matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 2-2 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The White Sox have been victorious in eight, or 26.7%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 17 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the White Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.