White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 24
The Chicago White Sox (20-30) will look to Andrew Benintendi, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Cleveland Guardians (21-27) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Progressive Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-2) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (2-4) will get the nod for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (2-4, 4.83 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech
- The White Sox will send Kopech (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.83 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing batters.
- Kopech has registered three quality starts this season.
- Kopech has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this game.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill
- Quantrill (2-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across nine games.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Quantrill will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th.
