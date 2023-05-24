Yasmani Grandal -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 23 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in four games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Grandal has had an RBI in nine games this season (22.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%).

In 26.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 23 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings