Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 23 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Grandal has had an RBI in nine games this season (22.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%).
- In 26.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Guardians give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
