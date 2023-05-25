The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (batting .325 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, seven home runs, three walks and 10 RBI), battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and three walks while batting .358.

Morel is batting .333 with four homers during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.

Morel has gotten a hit in all 13 games this year, with more than one hit five times (38.5%).

He has homered in nine games this season (69.2%), homering in 16.1% of his plate appearances.

Morel has had an RBI in 10 games this season (76.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (30.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this year (92.3%), including four multi-run games (30.8%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

