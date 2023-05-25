The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .409 this season while batting .288 with 35 walks and 17 runs scored.
  • He ranks 34th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
  • Happ has recorded a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (29.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.5% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 29.8% of his games this season (14 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.253 AVG .364
.391 OBP .471
.387 SLG .582
6 XBH 8
2 HR 2
9 RBI 9
22/17 K/BB 11/12
2 SB 2
23 GP 24
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an 8.68 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
