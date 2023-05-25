After batting .262 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.405) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 96th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

In 77.5% of his 40 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (7.5%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (32.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (15.0%).

In 18 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 22 GP 18 18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings