The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (batting .160 in his past 10 games, with a walk and three RBI), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .158 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 10 of 25 games this season (40.0%), Zavala has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.167 AVG .152
.211 OBP .200
.167 SLG .364
0 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 13
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • The Tigers are sending Faedo (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
