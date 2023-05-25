Seiya Suzuki -- batting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .285.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 77.1% of his games this season (27 of 35), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (14.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.9% of his games this season, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 21 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings