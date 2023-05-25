On Thursday, Tim Anderson (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has five doubles and seven walks while batting .244.
  • Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (20 of 32), with more than one hit eight times (25.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 32 games this year.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in six games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
15 GP 17
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Faedo (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .203 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.