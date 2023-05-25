White Sox vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago White Sox will send a hot-hitting Luis Robert to the plate against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Tigers are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-145). The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.
White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-145
|+120
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.
- In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread. Chicago's past seven games have gone under the point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.4.
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox are 11-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.1% of those games).
- Chicago has gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the White Sox a 59.2% chance to win.
- Chicago has played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-25-4).
- The White Sox have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-13
|9-17
|9-15
|12-15
|18-23
|3-7
