The Chicago White Sox will send a hot-hitting Luis Robert to the plate against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-145). The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread. Chicago's past seven games have gone under the point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.4.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox are 11-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.1% of those games).

Chicago has gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the White Sox a 59.2% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-25-4).

The White Sox have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 9-17 9-15 12-15 18-23 3-7

