Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (21-30) meet Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (22-25) in the series opener at Comerica Park on Thursday, May 25. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-150). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (0-2, 4.60 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.

The White Sox have gone 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60% chance to win.

The White Sox went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total one time.

The Tigers have won in 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

