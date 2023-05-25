Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Read More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .292 with a double, six home runs and three walks.
- Gomes has had a hit in 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
- In 18.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 55.6% of his games this season, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (0-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together an 8.68 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.