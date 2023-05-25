Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 23 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has had an RBI in nine games this year (22.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%).
- He has scored in 11 games this year (26.8%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
