The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .328, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .348.
  • Benintendi has picked up a hit in 80.9% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 47 games this year.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run in 10 games this year (21.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 21
.265 AVG .250
.333 OBP .300
.327 SLG .298
3 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
11/4 K/BB 12/6
2 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 26
18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (76.9%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (15.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 7.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed two innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
