Christopher Morel -- hitting .300 with two doubles, seven home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .333 with three doubles, nine home runs and three walks.

In 92.9% of his games this season (13 of 14), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 64.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 14), and 15% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 71.4% of his games this year (10 of 14), with more than one RBI four times (28.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this year (85.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

