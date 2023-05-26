How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Friday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 10th-best in MLB action with 63 total home runs.
- Chicago is eighth in baseball with a .426 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank seventh in the majors with a .260 batting average.
- Chicago has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (232 total runs).
- The Cubs' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.238).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Steele has registered eight quality starts this year.
- Steele is seeking his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Nola
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Taijuan Walker
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Tylor Megill
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Kodai Senga
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Shane McClanahan
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Eflin
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|-
