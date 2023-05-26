Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Friday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 10th-best in MLB action with 63 total home runs.

Chicago is eighth in baseball with a .426 slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank seventh in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (232 total runs).

The Cubs' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Cubs' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Chicago's 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.238).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Steele has registered eight quality starts this year.

Steele is seeking his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Zach Eflin 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele -

