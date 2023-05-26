Cubs vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs (22-27) host the Cincinnati Reds (21-29) in NL Central action, at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.
The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (6-1) for the Cubs and Hunter Greene (0-4) for the Reds.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (6-1, 2.20 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-4, 4.68 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (6-1) for his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.20, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.011 in 10 games this season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene
- The Reds will send Greene (0-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Over 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.68 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
- Greene has two quality starts this season.
- Greene heads into the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- The 23-year-old's 4.68 ERA ranks 60th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 68th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.