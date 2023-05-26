Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .265.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 87th in slugging.

Swanson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers in his last outings.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (20 of 48), with two or more runs six times (12.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 24 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings