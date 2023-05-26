The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks while batting .252.

In 52.9% of his games this year (18 of 34), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 29.4% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.2% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 14 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 14 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings