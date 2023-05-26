Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Friday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 32 of 41 games this season (78.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (34.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (31.7%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old's 4.68 ERA ranks 60th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 68th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
