On Friday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 32 of 41 games this season (78.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (34.1%).

He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (31.7%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 23 GP 18 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

