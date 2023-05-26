The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .293.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Suzuki will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 28 of 36 games this year (77.8%), including nine multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 41.7% of his games this year (15 of 36), with more than one RBI three times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 21 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

