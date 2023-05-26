Friday's game between the Detroit Tigers (23-25) and Chicago White Sox (21-31) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (3-5) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Apple TV+

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago ranks 18th in the majors with 215 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

