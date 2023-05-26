White Sox vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Joey Wentz will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the second of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Tigers are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored White Sox (-140). Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +120 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).
White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+120
|-145
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have won 57.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (11-8).
- Chicago has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the White Sox a 58.3% chance to win.
- In the 52 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-25-4).
- The White Sox have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-13
|9-18
|9-15
|12-16
|18-24
|3-7
