Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .290 with a double, six home runs and three walks.
- Gomes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last outings.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 18 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In five games this season, he has homered (17.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 53.6% of his games this season, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 28 games (39.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Greene (0-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 23-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.68), 68th in WHIP (1.500), and second in K/9 (12.4).
