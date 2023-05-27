Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .333 with three doubles, nine home runs and three walks.
- In 93.3% of his 15 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 60.0% of his games this season, and 14.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has driven home a run in 10 games this season (66.7%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 80.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (26.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (77.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Reds will look to Williamson (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.