Saturday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (22-28) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (0-3) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

The Cubs have won 12, or 48%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has entered five games this season favored by -175 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule