Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Jameson Taillon, who will start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 10th in baseball with 63 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Chicago's .420 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 232 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.262).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon (0-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 7.76 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Taillon has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Taillon has two starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Zach Eflin 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele - 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.