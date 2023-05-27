Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gavin Sheets (.533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Tigers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .248 with a double, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 22 of 38 games this season (57.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (10.5%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (18.4%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (21.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Lorenzen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.
