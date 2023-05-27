Ian Happ -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 50 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
  • Happ has gotten a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (28.6%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Happ has had an RBI in 12 games this year (24.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this year (28.6%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.253 AVG .364
.391 OBP .471
.387 SLG .582
6 XBH 8
2 HR 2
9 RBI 9
22/17 K/BB 11/12
2 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 24
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Williamson (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.