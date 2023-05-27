Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 50 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (28.6%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Happ has had an RBI in 12 games this year (24.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (28.6%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Williamson (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
