Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Tigers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .259 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
- In 19 of 35 games this season (54.3%) Burger has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.7%).
- He has homered in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 35), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has an RBI in 13 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 35 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (33.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
