Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 50 hits, batting .263 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 11th in slugging.

Robert has recorded a hit in 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (27.5%).

In 23.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Robert has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 26 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

