Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago with 50 hits, batting .263 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 11th in slugging.
  • Robert has recorded a hit in 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (27.5%).
  • In 23.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Robert has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.208 AVG .282
.311 OBP .330
.396 SLG .553
6 XBH 11
2 HR 6
7 RBI 14
13/6 K/BB 29/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 26
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lorenzen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.