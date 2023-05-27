The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this season (32 of 42), with multiple hits 14 times (33.3%).

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has driven home a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 18 games this season (42.9%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 24 GP 18 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings