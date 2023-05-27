On Saturday, Romy Gonzalez (hitting .292 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples and a walk while batting .189.

In eight of 21 games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this year (five of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%).

He has scored a run in three of 21 games so far this year.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 9 GP 12 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings