Saturday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (23-26) versus the Chicago White Sox (22-31) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound, while Jesse Scholtens (0-2) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (29%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 8-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (227 total, 4.3 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.79 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

