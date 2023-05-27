Yasmani Grandal -- hitting .306 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .277 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (24 of 42), with multiple hits 11 times (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 42), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (26.2%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 24 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings