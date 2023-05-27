Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal -- hitting .306 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Odds
|White Sox vs Tigers Prediction
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Tigers
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .277 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (24 of 42), with multiple hits 11 times (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 42), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (26.2%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.