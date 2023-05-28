Andrew Benintendi -- batting .243 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .354. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.

In 39 of 49 games this season (79.6%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

In 49 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 22 of 49 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 28 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings