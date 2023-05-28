Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (22-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-1) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-3) will take the ball for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Cubs have won 12 out of the 26 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has entered eight games this season favored by -160 or more and is 4-4 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 237 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

